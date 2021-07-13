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Dr. Roger Hodkinson: "Myocarditis is never mild - it is a permanent heart disease!"
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242 views • July 13, 2021
Dr. Roger Hodkinson: "HEADS WILL ROLL; THERE WILL BE BLOOD IN THE GUTTER - AND THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN VERY VERY SOON. Something as crazy as this cannot be suppressed. The truth will out.
The vaccine should never have been released as it is an experimental vaccine.
As with all vaccines, there are complications. There was never enough time given for the clinical trial which only lasted 4 to 6 months.
Very disturbing complications are now coming out.
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MzA3ZjFjMmUt
Should you get vaccinated?
by Steve Kirsch
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
The vaccine should never have been released as it is an experimental vaccine.
As with all vaccines, there are complications. There was never enough time given for the clinical trial which only lasted 4 to 6 months.
Very disturbing complications are now coming out.
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MzA3ZjFjMmUt
Should you get vaccinated?
by Steve Kirsch
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
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