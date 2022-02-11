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Hold the #Democrats Feet to the FIRE --While They Pray you Develop Amnesia
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29 views • February 11, 2022
The Democratic leadership and the blue state governors, enacted the Covid regulations which destroyed the economy, put small businesses under, kept you and your children masked and away from school, and created the inflation bubble we are in.
Now they want to claim that they are the good guys in the situation, and hopefully she forget about Ron DeSantis of Florida and Christie home and the other red states kept open in sane during the pandemic. They want you to develop amnesia to their sins.
#StacyAbrams #democrats #lockdowns
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Now they want to claim that they are the good guys in the situation, and hopefully she forget about Ron DeSantis of Florida and Christie home and the other red states kept open in sane during the pandemic. They want you to develop amnesia to their sins.
#StacyAbrams #democrats #lockdowns
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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