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If I were the devil Paul Harvey
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46 views • February 23, 2020
Prophetic words by Paul Harvey. The earliest translation of Paul Harvey's "If I was the devil" was around 1964. Many variations of "If I were the devil" exist online and the words contained in this video are more accurate to Paul Harvey's 1996 version
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