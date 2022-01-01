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FORCED DRUGGING TYRANNY: EVIL BASTARDS PUSH ENDLESS INJECTIONS THAT ARE MAIMING & KILLING PEOPLE
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102 views • January 01, 2022
AGE GROUP/CDC REPORTED DEATHS/ SURVIVAL RATE
0-17 ----655----- 99.999992%
18-29 ---4,781---- 99.9999%
30-39 ---14,144--- 99.9997%
40-49 ---34,233--- 99.9992%
50-59 ---57,299--- 99.9986%
60-69 ---127,824--- 99.9962%
So where is the pandemic? Because 560 thousand Americans above the age of 70 died with multiple co-morbidity issues?
THERE ARE ALSO FIRST HAND REPORTS FROM NURSES STATING THAT MANY OF THE SENIORS WERE BEING MURDERED! OVER IN THE U.K. IT HAS COME TO LIGHT ABOUT THE MEDAZALAM EUTHANASIA MURDERS!
0-17 ----655----- 99.999992%
18-29 ---4,781---- 99.9999%
30-39 ---14,144--- 99.9997%
40-49 ---34,233--- 99.9992%
50-59 ---57,299--- 99.9986%
60-69 ---127,824--- 99.9962%
So where is the pandemic? Because 560 thousand Americans above the age of 70 died with multiple co-morbidity issues?
THERE ARE ALSO FIRST HAND REPORTS FROM NURSES STATING THAT MANY OF THE SENIORS WERE BEING MURDERED! OVER IN THE U.K. IT HAS COME TO LIGHT ABOUT THE MEDAZALAM EUTHANASIA MURDERS!
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