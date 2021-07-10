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Doctor EXPOSES Fauci! Premeditated Murder With MULTIPLE Cocktails For 'Treatment' Since DAY ONE!
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1015 views • July 10, 2021
MIRRORED from: www.StewPeters.tv | www.TheDrArdisShow.com
Dr. Bryan Ardis lost his father-in-law to intentional medical mistreatment, and he has now decided to use his education and voice for good!
Dr. Ardis joined Stew Peters and EXPOSED ANTHONY FAUCI for the various cocktails that HE KNEW would absolutely KILL PEOPLE, but he continued to push them anyway!
Dr. Bryan Ardis lost his father-in-law to intentional medical mistreatment, and he has now decided to use his education and voice for good!
Dr. Ardis joined Stew Peters and EXPOSED ANTHONY FAUCI for the various cocktails that HE KNEW would absolutely KILL PEOPLE, but he continued to push them anyway!
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