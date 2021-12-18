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Song: Isaiah 55:11 'Your Word Will Not Return Void' - Randy Hongo (of The Hongos) July 2012 [worth listen 2x-3x]
Luke2136
Luke2136
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45 views • December 18, 2021
Isaiah 55:11 'So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it'

Many may not be familiar with the name. Some years back though 'The Hongos' - Hawaiian Randy Hongo and his wife Gay - were fairly well-known worldwide for their music ministry started in 1982 named Christian Vision Ministry.

Above song is almost entirely scripture, formatted into song -- and will repay the CAREFUL listener - for 'His word shall not return void'

Based on Isaiah 55:9-11, Psalm 119:105, John 1:14, 2Timothy 3:16-17, John 1:1-5

http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/06/isaiah-5511-your-word-shall-not-return.html
***
another: John 11:17 4-days late ...He is still on time

https://www.brighteon.com/33596913-7707-4d8d-9244-f97ed8f90cf6
Keywords
biblechristianityscripturepianoworshiphymnschristian musichongosisaiah 55 11
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