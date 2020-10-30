© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RUDY GIULIANI - HUNTER WAS JOE'S BAGMAN
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • October 30, 2020
Rudy goes off on Joe Biden for using his son as his Bagman.
-------------------
Rudy Giuliani went off on Joe Biden ‘the prince of darkness’ for placing his son Hunter in the middle of dealings with the most vile and violent mafia types in the world. What father would do this to his son?
-------------------
Rudy Giuliani went off on Joe Biden ‘the prince of darkness’ for placing his son Hunter in the middle of dealings with the most vile and violent mafia types in the world. What father would do this to his son?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.