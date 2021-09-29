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048 The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? - Part 2 -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 48
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101 views • September 29, 2021
Watch Part 1 here: https://youtu.be/yjZNq-ODrrA
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Brighteon:
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
This video will not be available on YouTube.
It is available on the other AD Africa channels on the following platforms:
Rumble: Episode 48
https://rumble.com/vda6pv-walter-veit...
Odysee: Episode 48
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
UgeTube: Episode 48
https://ugetube.com/watch/walter-veit...
Brighteon: Episode 48
https://www.brighteon.com/5704372e-db...
To get notifications when we upload to these channels, please subscribe to them as well
To download our material on Odysee/LBRY, follow these steps
Go to our channel: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri... - and do the following.
Open the video - Click on share - Click the links icon - Copy the download link - Paste in another browser – Press enter - Download will begin
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative channels home pages:
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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