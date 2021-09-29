BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

048 The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? - Part 2 -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 48
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
31 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • September 29, 2021
Watch Part 1 here: https://youtu.be/yjZNq-ODrrA

This video will not be available on YouTube.
It is available on the other AD Africa channels on the following platforms:

Rumble: Episode 48
https://rumble.com/vda6pv-walter-veit...

Odysee: Episode 48
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...

UgeTube: Episode 48
https://ugetube.com/watch/walter-veit...

Brighteon: Episode 48
https://www.brighteon.com/5704372e-db...

To get notifications when we upload to these channels, please subscribe to them as well

To download our material on Odysee/LBRY, follow these steps
Go to our channel: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri... - and do the following.
Open the video - Click on share - Click the links icon - Copy the download link - Paste in another browser – Press enter - Download will begin

Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/

Alternative channels home pages:

Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica

Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...

UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica

Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...

All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy