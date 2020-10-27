© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ticking Time Bomb...
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
216 views • October 27, 2020
A plan decades in the making. KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov issued a chilling warning about the Democrat
communist infiltration of America and the destruction of our country. Know your history or be doomed to
repeat it!
Video montage adapted from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer.
communist infiltration of America and the destruction of our country. Know your history or be doomed to
repeat it!
Video montage adapted from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer.
Keywords
antifaeconomyglobalistshistorynew world orderwarninggeorge sorosnormalizationforeign relationssubversionworld governmentyuri bezmenovcold warkgbdemoralizationactive measurescommunist infiltrationdestruction of americadestabilizationcontrolled collapsedefense systemsdemocrat communist infiltrationkgb defectorknow your history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.