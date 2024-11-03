Evigilans Mortuus

Henlo fren!

Are you prepared for the (((their))) next ‘Crisis’?

The omen is currently playing out in favor of the rats in a maze. We will certainly begin waking the dead as the mechanical man marches in the shadow of the Sun. But even though that may be the case, there is still a mass graveyard for bitches due to the foreign armies being imported into our White lands. In short order, a fire of sorrow will erupt for the nomad. Whose vision and the verity have so hastily brought upon our White Kingdom’s end.

We must unite and engage in the politics of domination in order to dispatch the blood burden that has been forcefully placed upon us over the last several centuries. Else we risk simply sleeping the wicked and losing it all again in the near future. A time in which we will have no hope of surviving the Siren—that being the judaic propaganda machine and its innumerable hordes of brainwashed useful idiots.

Want to gain some credibility? Please, do tell the secrets of the prison house. Or just lie and take the low road, as usual. I must inform you though, this corpus apocalypse began with a study in cancer. An area of “expertise” that in reality is naught but a corrupt discipline of degradation.

If you wish to free yourself and exit catacomb, worry not. The prisoner scavenger works tirelessly in the aftermath thinking of a new methodology due to the different ways of decay. Even after such a wretched onslaught, they are still nowhere but lost. You can begin to help by working out the graves after you watch my meme music video titled, "Waking the Dead"*.





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.



Learn more about ‘Crisis’ @:

metal-archives.com/bands/Crisis/8557

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

Periculum in mora.

-@TepbianKord

Evigilans Mortuus© 2024 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

* [21:15]