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Short Stream, Logitech gaming headset giveaway coming up April 30 @630 CST, must be present to win
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20 views • April 04, 2022
Call of duty: warzone, catch me on twitch at Phased_Bullet, ALL donations go to a veteran non profit to combat the veteran suicide rate, Join my discord for upcoming giveaways under announcement channel https://discord.gg/WKJ6Ca87
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