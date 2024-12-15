Γκόλφω-Τάσος

Έλεγε η ιέρεια του Βεελζεβούλ, Καλυψώ, ότι της είχε πεί πάντα κάποιος άγιος ότι στα 50 της θα έκανε αγόρι και ότι το αγόρι αυτό θα ήταν άγιο.... Κι όσο κι αν προσπαθούσε με τον Νεκταρούλη της δεν έπιανε παιδι.... Ρε Νεκτάριε... άσφαιρος? Όπως και νάχει στα 50 της λοιπόν, της είπε άλλος άγιος, (καλα, τι γίνεται εδώ μέσα απ'τους αγίους? σαν τις μύγες..), ότι το παιδί της είναι έτοιμο, μεγάλο, μπαμπάτσικο, ψευδό και πέρα βρέχει κι ότι είναι ιερομόναχος στον Άγιο Σάββα και ότι τον λένε Ευφρόσυνο... Κι μάλιστα της είπε, πήγαινε πάρτο και γλύτωσέ το (μου θυμίζει λίγο Χάλυγουντ η υπόθεση, πόσες ταινίες είδες επιτέλους καλυψώ?) και κάνε τα πάντα για να καθαιρεθεί και φέρτο στην Αθήνα για να βγάζεις και λεφτα απ'τις μπούρδες που ξεστομίζει, κτλ κτλ, και πές ότι είναι άγιος και μπλα μπλα μπλα. Τι φαντασία! Ούτε ο Χάνς Κρίστιαν Άντερσεν δεν έλεγε τέτοια παραμύθια.

It was said by the priestess of Beelzevul, Calypso, that she had always been told by a saint that at 50years old she would have a boy and that this boy would be a saint.... And no matter how hard she tried with her Nectarouli, he wouldn't have a boy.... Hey, Nectarios... so empty? So anyway, at 50, she was told by another saint, (well, what's going on here from the saints? like flies...), that her child is ready, big, daddy, false and idiot and that he is a ieromonk at St. Sava and that his name is Euphrosynos... And even told her, go get it and get rid of it (it reminds me a bit of Hollywood, how many movies have you seen, finally?) and do everything to get it removed and bring it to Athens so you can make money from the bullshit he spews, etc., etc., and say he's a saint and blah blah blah. What an imagination! Even Hans Christian Andersen didn't tell such tales.