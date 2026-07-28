RODEO CLOWN I'm just a rodeo clown With a broken heart Playing the fool in the old corral In my rodeo world that's upside down I'm playing the part Of the rodeo clown Laugh at me on that crazy horse Laugh at me when she bucks me off Laugh at me rolling on the ground Laugh at me the bull is chasing me down I wear a crazy wig and a permannt frown A busted up old Stetson for a crown Holes in my boots my heels worn down Word's getting 'round this old cow town He ain't no cowboy He's just a rodeo clown With a broken heart Playing the fool in the old corral In my rodeo world that's upside down I'm runnning around Just like a rodeo clown Laugh at me all tattered and torn Laugh at me about the day I was born Laugh at me she treated me with scorn Laugh at me I'm stuck between the horns I wear a crazy wig and a permannt frown A busted up old Stetson for a crown Holes in my boots my heels worn down Word's getting 'round this old cow town He ain't no cowboy He's just a rodeo clown With a broken heart Playing the fool in the old corral In my rodeo world that's upside down I'm playing the part Of the rodeo clown Runnng around Just like a rodeo clown Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2011