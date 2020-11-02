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REDACTED: Why is Moderna Vaccine Doc Redacted Like a Classified Military Document?
The David Knight Show
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92 views • November 02, 2020
Why the HEAVY redaction of OperationWarpSpeed document about purchase & roll-out of 500 Million doses of Moderna’s RNA-modifying vaccine? Because it’s a military/CIA/DARPA operation

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy