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Revelation 19: The Return of the King (Part 2)
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11 views • May 23, 2022
Jesus is coming! Will you be coming back with Him? (A special "Thank you!" to all who shared their research with me! God bless you!)
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zKtlbjoRa2EX81-WQTdvgOxM2uX-qxwm/view?usp=sharing
Jesus in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9CbQ1xSPDk&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK
Day of Atonement and the 2nd Coming: https://youtu.be/1fyW9AtpErc
Why Christ must return: https://youtu.be/xUWpcU7LZbI
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zKtlbjoRa2EX81-WQTdvgOxM2uX-qxwm/view?usp=sharing
Jesus in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9CbQ1xSPDk&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK
Day of Atonement and the 2nd Coming: https://youtu.be/1fyW9AtpErc
Why Christ must return: https://youtu.be/xUWpcU7LZbI
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