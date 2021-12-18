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DR ANDREW KAUFMAN EXPOSÉS THE FAKE OMICRON VIRUS - THERE IS NO VIRUS
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89 views • December 18, 2021
If no Covid-19 virus, then no delta variants and certainly no Omicron variant. Its all a scam for fear to get you to take the death jab for a mass depopulation event. Wake up your Governments are murdering you.
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