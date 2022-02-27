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Time of Betrayal - Pt 1 of 2 - Feb 20 - 26- 2022
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73 views • February 27, 2022
If you are suffering betrayal, you may be up for promotion.
We live in a time in history unlike any other – in both good and bad ways. It is difficult being a Christian in this time and becoming more difficult by the day. To add to this, many betrayals which have been foretold, are happening and more are coming.
How do we handle this amount of intensity and keep our faith strong? How should we look at betrayal and what is the proper response in the eyes of God?
Any time a Judas shows up in your life, it means you are up for promotion, but to get promoted, you must pass The Judas Test.
Link to Glynda’s book, The Judas Test, on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1539050130/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&;camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=1539050130&linkCode=as2&tag=httpwwwyou08c-20&linkId=3b13b58014ad57d2a8be0f84745d22d1
Message -No Stone Unturned:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2022/02/no-stone-unturned.html
Message -Betrayals
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2022/02/betrayals-repost.html
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda:
[email protected]
Video cover photo courtesy of Pixabay
We live in a time in history unlike any other – in both good and bad ways. It is difficult being a Christian in this time and becoming more difficult by the day. To add to this, many betrayals which have been foretold, are happening and more are coming.
How do we handle this amount of intensity and keep our faith strong? How should we look at betrayal and what is the proper response in the eyes of God?
Any time a Judas shows up in your life, it means you are up for promotion, but to get promoted, you must pass The Judas Test.
Link to Glynda’s book, The Judas Test, on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1539050130/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&;camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=1539050130&linkCode=as2&tag=httpwwwyou08c-20&linkId=3b13b58014ad57d2a8be0f84745d22d1
Message -No Stone Unturned:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2022/02/no-stone-unturned.html
Message -Betrayals
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2022/02/betrayals-repost.html
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda:
[email protected]
Video cover photo courtesy of Pixabay
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