My Dogs Fall In Love With Our Baby

Our dogs fall in love and become best friends with our baby, the full story! Our dogs love our little baby girl!
French Bulldogs Griffin and Haru are best friends with our newborn baby and are growing up together with our baby. This is the full story of how our dogs came to love our baby. From when they met our newborn baby for the first time to now our baby being 3 months old!They have the sweetest dog baby relationship. Hope yo enjoy today's video, sorry if you tear up, this is the sweetest cutest dog baby video!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.