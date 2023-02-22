My Dogs Fall In Love With Our Baby

Our dogs fall in love and become best friends with our baby, the full story! Our dogs love our little baby girl! French Bulldogs Griffin and Haru are best friends with our newborn baby and are growing up together with our baby. This is the full story of how our dogs came to love our baby. From when they met our newborn baby for the first time to now our baby being 3 months old!They have the sweetest dog baby relationship. Hope yo enjoy today's video, sorry if you tear up, this is the sweetest cutest dog baby video!

