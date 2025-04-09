Babylon is fallen: the Vatican is the most evil entity in the world

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Vatican is the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18. It is a very, very evil organization and entity which receives its power, seat and great authority from the dragon in Revelation 13:2. The dragon is satan in Revelation 12:9.





The late Jordan Maxwell exposes the Vatican and its babylonian roman catholic church perfectly.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."



