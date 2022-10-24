Interview of Mike Harmon Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate / and BREAKING NEWS.

I interview Mike Harmon on many topics including family table issues, Prescription drugs, Medical Freedom, Fuel for vehicles, transportation, and most importantly heat, we also discuss the 2nd Amendment, and the two proposed amendments for our state constitution. Amendment 1 concerns legislature being able to call itself back into secession, and Amendment 2 concerns right to life.
