IRGC launch of ballistic missiles Khorramshahr-4 towards Israeli territory

The footage published by the IRGC of the launch of ballistic missiles Khorramshahr-4 towards Israeli territory. (last night)

IRGC PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE: "Heavy Khorramshahr-4 missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force were launched towards the heart of Tel Aviv in the 19th wave"

➡️"In the 21st statement of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC Public Relations announced: The heavy Khorramshahr-4 missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with one-ton warheads, were launched at dawn today in the 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4 under the blessed code "Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)" towards the heart of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and the Israeli air force's Squadron 27 base at the airport.

➡️The successful penetration of these strategic missiles, led by attack drones, through the seven layers of regional and domestic air defense of the occupied territories, created a real hell for the aggressors.

➡️It is worth noting that in the 18th wave of Operation True Promise 4, 20 American military targets in the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, were effectively struck.

➡️The planning, operational coordination, and targeted allocation of offensive roles among the powerful branches of the Islamic Republic's armed forces across comprehensive and multiple fronts—beyond the military estimates of the US and the Zionist regime—have transformed the equation of war.

➡️The flight of cowardly American soldiers from regional bases and their sheltering in hotels of host countries, as well as the use of civilian facilities in Persian Gulf countries as cover by the criminal US army, are not hidden from the IRGC's intelligence monitoring. The brave soldiers of the IRGC are lying in ambush to hunt the soldiers of the aggressive US army and will not let them go."

Iraqi PM Al-Sudani : "We will not allow any threat from our borders to affect Iran"

Araghchi discussed regional developments following the Epstein regime's military aggression against Iran with the Prime Minister of Iraq.

Prime Minister of Iraq Al-Sudani:

"The Iraqi government will under no circumstances allow any threat from its borders to the Islamic Republic."

Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi:

"Iranians are determined to comprehensively defend the dignity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the country."

Dr. Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council:

"Separatist groups should not think that a breeze has blown and try to take action; we will show no leniency towards them. The armed forces are also fully in control of this matter."

Journalist to Supreme Leader of the Epstein regime:

"Mr. President, are you arming the Kurds?"