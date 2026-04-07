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Canadian Politicians Are Deaf to Canadians
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Nearly half of Canadians favour mass deportations and 65% think there are too many immigrants: poll


Nearly half of all Canadians believe that mass deportations are necessary to stop illegal migration, new polling shows.

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A Leger poll done for the Association for Canadian Studies found that 48 per cent of Canadians hold that view — just once percentage point shy of Americans polled who, with the election of Donald Trump, could see such a policy enacted when he assumes office next year.


https://nationalpost.com/news/nearly-half-of-canadians-favour-mass-deportations-and-65-think-there-are-too-many-immigrants-poll



Popular support for more immigration has cratered. Politicians are taking note


Nearly three-quarters of Canadians support reducing number of new immigrants: poll


https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/popular-support-immigration-plummets-1.7631767



Brits warn that Canada’s new prime minister has ‘reverse Midas touch’


Mark Carney’s reputation as Bank of England governor is more checkered than he may be letting on


https://nationalpost.com/opinion/brits-warn-canadas-new-prime-minister-has-reverse-midas-touch



Freedom in Canada doesn’t collapse with tanks. It fades more quietly. A new rule here. A “temporary” program there. Another national strategy. After a while, you wake up and realize the space to decide for yourself has been quietly fenced in.


That’s the shift. The old tyrannies demanded obedience. The modern version asks for compliance in the name of compassion. Sounds nicer. Same direction.


This is where the Liberal Party of Canada approach fits perfectly. Every problem gets a centralized solution. Housing shortages? Federal coordination. Energy costs? Federal planning. Industrial decline? Government picking winners. Speech tensions? Social pressure to fall in line. Each piece sounds reasonable. Stack them together and choice shrinks.


https://x.com/WayneMathison/status/2039543711550595379



Do You Still Believe That Canadians Have Rights and Freedoms?


Do You Still Believe That Canadians Have Rights and Freedoms?

Canadians learned during the last years that they are completely and totally at the mercy of government officials and bureaucrats, no matter how ignorant or authoritarian they might be. These […]


https://frontiercentre.org/2022/11/09/do-you-still-believe-that-canadians-have-rights-and-freedoms/



Globalist Seized Control of Canada – Mark Carney


Globalist and WEF compadre and former central banker Mark Carney took 86% of votes to become leader of Canada’s ruling party. Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, who announced his resignation after nine years in power. Carney has argued that he was best placed to oversee trade negotiations with Donald Trump and said he would keep retaliatory tariffs in place until “the Americans show us respect.” This ensured that Schwab would still retain control over Canadian politics.


https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/canada/globalist-seized-control-of-canada-mark-carney/



Canada’s House of Commons passes bill that could criminalize quoting the Bible


https://ifamnews.com/en/canadas-house-of-commons-passes-bill-that-could-criminalize-quoting-the-bible




Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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