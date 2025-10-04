Maria Zeee-MAHA Betrayal: Trump Rewards Pfizer with Impunity ft. Nic Hulscher & Tom Renz

Daily Pulse Ep 119 | President Trump announced yesterday that instead of any accountability coming for COVID atrocity leader Pfizer, he was rewarding the pharma giant a huge opportunity to continue their path of destruction with impunity. Needless to say, the MAHA community is furious. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher and Attorney Tom Renz join us to discuss.





Faith-Based Gold IRA: Genesis Gold Group helps Christians protect their retirement with physical precious metals aligned with scriptural stewardship principles. Visit http://dailypulsegold.com/ today!

Discover miraculous natural products that have helped lives suffering from cancer at https://rncstore.com/ – use promo code ‘pulse’ for 10% off storewide!