Maria Zeee-MAHA Betrayal: Trump Rewards Pfizer with Impunity ft. Nic Hulscher & Tom Renz

Daily Pulse Ep 119 | President Trump announced yesterday that instead of any accountability coming for COVID atrocity leader Pfizer, he was rewarding the pharma giant a huge opportunity to continue their path of destruction with impunity. Needless to say, the MAHA community is furious. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher and Attorney Tom Renz join us to discuss.
