Dr.SHIVA™ - The Man Who Sees the Future from First to Say #FireFauci & More. Interview w An0maly.
64 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 7/18/2023
Dr.SHIVA™ - The Man Who Sees the Future from First to Say #FireFauci & More. Interview with An0maly. Get Educated, Or BE Enslaved https://TruthFreedomHealth.com SHATTER THE SWARM https://Shiva4President.com Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/an0maly-man-who-s... In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares how he used the Science of Systems to accurately predict the true intentions behind the calls to lockdown over Covid, which made him the first public figure to call for the firing of Anthony Fauci, starting the #FireFauci campaign. To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST, RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Keywords
trumpchildrenvaccinemedicinefutureaidsmandatesrfk jrfaucian0malylockdownscoviddr shivafirefaucimicrobion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos