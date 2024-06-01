Create New Account
The Persecution of Trump & God's Greater Purpose
Heavenly Glory
Christians need to be spiritually right with the Lord. If Trump goes to prison it is to save his soul. Will the church stand with Christ or fall to the world? Judgment must start first in the house of God. 

repentanceblindnessfaithfulnessovercomerslaodicean churchhigh calling

