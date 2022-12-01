WION Climate Tracker Electricity from snow Japan's Aomori to conduct snow power trials

WION





Nov 30, 2022

Renewable energy is the most harnessed using two natural phenomena and those are the sun and the wind but one city in Northern Japan - Aomori - believes otherwise, it is firm that it can use a resource that it has in abundance - yes, we are talking about snow. Watch the video to know more about it.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9J5OuM8Hgkw



