WION Climate Tracker Electricity from snow Japan's Aomori to conduct snow power trials

WION
Nov 30, 2022
Renewable energy is the most harnessed using two natural phenomena and those are the sun and the wind but one city in Northern Japan - Aomori - believes otherwise, it is firm that it can use a resource that it has in abundance - yes, we are talking about snow. Watch the video to know more about it.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9J5OuM8Hgkw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.