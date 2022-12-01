Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WION Climate Tracker Electricity from snow Japan's Aomori to conduct snow power trials
94 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

WION


Nov 30, 2022

Renewable energy is the most harnessed using two natural phenomena and those are the sun and the wind but one city in Northern Japan - Aomori - believes otherwise, it is firm that it can use a resource that it has in abundance - yes, we are talking about snow. Watch the video to know more about it.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9J5OuM8Hgkw


Keywords
environmentpowerclimatejapanclean energyrenewable energysnowwionaomori

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket