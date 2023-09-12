Getting Wild - the GETDOWNS

Run around in circles, bouncing off the walls
Drink a 40 after school
And one before the show, now you oughta know
I'm filling up on rocket fuel
Cause when I start to rage
I'm strutting on the stage
About to shoot the stratosphere
Then it's time for one more beer
I got another beer, you're holding on for dear
Life cause it's a bumpy ride
Lunar space abound, gravity is down
Surfing on a brand new tide
All are seeing red, I'm landing on your head
Perfect landings one on five
But if you move your neck, then I hit the deck
Now you know we're getting live
Cause when I start to rage
I'm strutting on the stage
About to shoot the stratosphere
Then it's time for one more beer
GIRL, I'M GETTING WILD RIGHT NOW
I'M GETTING WILD WILD GIRL,
I'M GETTING WILD RIGHT NOW
I'M GETTING WIIIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLLDDDDDDD
