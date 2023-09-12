Create New Account
Getting Wild - the GETDOWNS
Vector Visions
Published 16 hours ago

Run around in circles, bouncing off the walls

Drink a 40 after school

And one before the show, now you oughta know

I'm filling up on rocket fuel

Cause when I start to rage

I'm strutting on the stage

About to shoot the stratosphere

Then it's time for one more beer

I got another beer, you're holding on for dear

Life cause it's a bumpy ride

Lunar space abound, gravity is down

Surfing on a brand new tide

All are seeing red, I'm landing on your head

Perfect landings one on five

But if you move your neck, then I hit the deck

Now you know we're getting live

Cause when I start to rage

I'm strutting on the stage

About to shoot the stratosphere

Then it's time for one more beer

GIRL, I'M GETTING WILD RIGHT NOW

I'M GETTING WILD WILD GIRL,

I'M GETTING WILD RIGHT NOW

I'M GETTING WIIIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLLDDDDDDD

