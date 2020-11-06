The Heart Shows

The Heart is speaking to us all the time, but it can be easily shouted down by the endless chatter of our thoughts. In this film I share what I have learned about the nature of the Heart and Mind; the way they speak to us and guide us in life.



Through my own experience I discovered how important it is to achieve a balance between thoughts and feelings. I also explain why our feelings may actually be more effective at bringing us happiness than our ideas.



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For more information, visit www.ellipsiswellbeing.com