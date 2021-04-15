New fissure ! Largest Lava Eruption in Iceland ! Geldingadalur Volcano!

Geldingadalur Volcano Eruption in Iceland 2021. Fagradalsfjall volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): 5th and 6th eruptive fissures opened today. An another eruptive fissures opened today, exactly 5th and 6th in row. A new vents are located between the first and third and between the third and fourth eruptive sites.



A lava spattering started to build likely a new spatter cones associated with a lava effusion into the both valleys as in the previous scenarios.

What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it a climatic weapon (Haarp) or is it an omen of the second coming of Jesus Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming? Please write your version in the comments below the video! Enjoy watching.