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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Wednesday 8/5/26 • HARRISON SMITH - News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network
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TRUMP SAYS AGREEMENT TO OPEN HORMUZ COULD HAPPEN TODAY! CHINA RESTRICTS DRONE EXPORTS TO US! COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS ROCKS AMERICANS! DSA-ALIGNED EL-SAYED WINS MICHIGAN SENATE PRIMARY, TRUMP RESPONDS: “COMMUNISTS ARE NEW FACE” OF DEMOCRAT PARTY

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