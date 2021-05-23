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CHINA OWNS WESTERN CANADA & USA, CHINESE TROOPS, BIOWEAPONS, AND MORE W/ KEVIN ANNETT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Kevin Annett comes back to the program to share the latest reports on what the Chinese are up to in Canada. Every time Kevin comes to the program he blows me away with new intel that a decade ago would have been considered absurd and unbelievable, but today its reality. You can learn more about Kevin Annett and his work at https://RepublicOfKanata.ca - Also hear his weekly 6pm ET Sunday show at https://bbsradio.com/herewestand

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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