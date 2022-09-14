Bookkeeping Course - Employee vs. Contractual - On The Money Business Academy

Employee or contractor? It’s a complex issue and one we see many business owners needing help with. There are many factors in deciding whether a worker should be an employee or a contractor. Join us to learn more.
If you haven't already subscribed to our channel, click on the subscribe button and the bell icon to be notified when our next video is available. Stay tuned for the latest content.
READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE ON EMPLOYEE VS CONTRACTOR: https://bit.ly/3UdaAUO
ATO LINK: FWO Independent Contractors and Employees: https://bit.ly/3L7ceD1
ATO Employee or Contractor Employment Hero: https://bit.ly/3RCBqny
EMPLOYMENT HERO: https://employmenthero.com/
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://www.otmbookkeeping.com.au/
CONNECT WITH ON THE MONEY BOOKKEEPING:
LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/on-the-money-bookkeeping
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otm_bookkeeping/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnTheMoneyBookkeeping/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/otmbookkeeping
VISIT US: Level 28, 818 Whitehorse Road Box Hill VIC 3128
CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE:
STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.