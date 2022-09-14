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Bookkeeping Course - Employee vs. Contractual - On The Money Business Academy
On The Money Business Academy
On The Money Business Academy
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2 views • September 14, 2022

Employee or contractor? It’s a complex issue and one we see many business owners needing help with. There are many factors in deciding whether a worker should be an employee or a contractor. Join us to learn more. 

 If you haven't already subscribed to our channel, click on the subscribe button and the bell icon to be notified when our next video is available. Stay tuned for the latest content.


READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE ON EMPLOYEE VS CONTRACTOR:  https://bit.ly/3UdaAUO


ATO LINK: FWO Independent Contractors and Employees: https://bit.ly/3L7ceD1

ATO Employee or Contractor Employment Hero: https://bit.ly/3RCBqny

EMPLOYMENT HERO: https://employmenthero.com/

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://www.otmbookkeeping.com.au/


 CONNECT WITH ON THE MONEY BOOKKEEPING:

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/on-the-money-bookkeeping

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otm_bookkeeping/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnTheMoneyBookkeeping/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/otmbookkeeping

CONTACT US AT: 1300 767 180

VISIT US: Level 28, 818 Whitehorse Road Box Hill VIC 3128


CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE:

https://bit.ly/3zCSKRu


STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette

https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy