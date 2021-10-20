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Press conference video clips highlighting vaccine samples and tissue samples
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103 views • October 20, 2021
On Monday, 9/20/202 in the pathological institute in Reutlingen, the results of the autopsies of eight people who died after COVID19 vaccination will be presented. The fine tissue analyses were performed by pathologists Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Dr. Walter Lang. The findings confirm Prof. Dr. Peter Schirmacher's finding that among more than 40 corpses he autopsied who had died within two weeks of COVID19 vaccination, approximately one-third of those deaths were caused by the vaccination. Microscopic details of the tissue changes will be shown during the live-streamed press conference. Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz will report on the current parameters of the statistical recording of vaccination events.

The press conference will also present the results of the analysis of COVID-19 vaccine samples by an Austrian research group, which are in line with the findings of scientists from Japan and the USA. Undeclared metal-containing components were found in the vaccine. Visually, vaccine elements are conspicuous by their unusual shape.

This video has been translated into English
Link to original source: https://pathologie-konferenz.de/en/
Keywords
vaccinespathologyforeign materials
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