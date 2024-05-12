Pets in Love





May 10, 2024





Am I Really Just Trash to You? Poor Dog Tearfully Claiming Rights in Vain





Is this world fair or not?

If so, will people who mistreat animals be punished?

hunger, cold, no shelter, loneliness and death. that's what stray dogs will have to face, some dogs can't stand the harsh life and die

No one cares about these dogs, no one hears their screams and desperate calls for help

Rescue teams, kind people, and volunteers are always the ones who give stray dogs a chance to live

This dog was rescued by volunteers, they chose to capture him with a rope, for the safety of the volunteers, because most stray dogs are not vaccinated.

This dog was named "grandfather" because he was so old, he was so scared when the volunteers stood around him, he peed because he was so scared. His legs have many wounds that make it very difficult for him to move. The car slowly moved away from the landfill, this would be the last time he saw this landfill, this place was dirty and scary but nonetheless it helped him stay alive.





