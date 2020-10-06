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Find other platforms besides Facebook before the November election!
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45 views • October 06, 2020
Facebook it's only going to get worse as we get closer to the November 2020 election! You need to have a place that you can bug out besides Facebook! They are going to censor conservatives wholeheartedly to not let us get the word out! Facebook truly sucks!
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