Ed Dowd Investigates the Temporal Spike in Sudden Deaths After Vaccine Mandates Were Rolled Out

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"The smoking gun is what happened to millennials in the 3rd quarter of 2021...their excess mortality rose up to 84% [from 30%]"
Its not good... we are reaccelerating in 2023
Source: https://rumble.com/v2c3y8a-ed-dowd-investigates-the-temporal-spike-in-sudden-deaths-after-vaccine-mand.html