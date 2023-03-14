Create New Account
Has The Financial Meltdown Begun Prepare Now With Fasting & Gold
34 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen


March 13, 2023


Financial analyst and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, sees serious cause for concern in this increasingly fragile economy. Does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank portend a dramatic cascade of similar events across the entire financial system, or will the economic contagion now unleashed remain isolated from other banking institutions?


Preparing for the unknown with precious metals is an essential part of the response to the unfolding crisis, yet Mason contends that there is something even more vital for the road ahead: fortifying oneself spiritually with fasting and prayer. Join John-Henry Westen as he reviews with Drew Mason the latest on what is happening in the banking system and provides further insight on how best to navigate the world's turbulence.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cz512-has-the-financial-meltdown-begun-prepare-now-with-fasting-and-gold.html


Keywords
collapseprayergoldfastingsilverbanksfinancemeltdownprecious metalspreparedrew masonjohn-henry westensilicon valley bankfragile economycascadeentire financial systemfinancial analystst joseph partners

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
