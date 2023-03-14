Has The Financial Meltdown Begun Prepare Now With Fasting & Gold

John-Henry Westen





March 13, 2023





Financial analyst and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, sees serious cause for concern in this increasingly fragile economy. Does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank portend a dramatic cascade of similar events across the entire financial system, or will the economic contagion now unleashed remain isolated from other banking institutions?





Preparing for the unknown with precious metals is an essential part of the response to the unfolding crisis, yet Mason contends that there is something even more vital for the road ahead: fortifying oneself spiritually with fasting and prayer. Join John-Henry Westen as he reviews with Drew Mason the latest on what is happening in the banking system and provides further insight on how best to navigate the world's turbulence.





FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cz512-has-the-financial-meltdown-begun-prepare-now-with-fasting-and-gold.html



