Good Gardening Start for 2025! 🤩🐶

I decided to go ahead and harvest my volunteer potatoes before the freezing temps claim them. And I got a small, but decent harvest. With the colder weather I’m spending more time in the kitchen making dinners and baked good such as soy sauce chicken & rice, as well as brownies and cookies. And I also met more wonderful people here in Kamakura, Japan. 🎌





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll