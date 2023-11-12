Walking In Your Free Will

Knowing something in theory doesn't mean anything until it is put into action. In this message you will learn in a practical way what it means to have a free will and use it to love God. Many Christians believe they love God by attending church, singing and tithing; and while these things are good and well, loving God actually begins with obeying Him and living a holy life.

So how do we go about doing this? The first step is learning how to live and putting the concepts into action.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1262.pdf

RLJ-1262 -- OCTOBER 31, 2010

