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Russian Pantsir-SMD air defense systems being airlifted by Mi-26 helicopters onto rooftops of high-rise buildings in Moscow.
Adding:
RUSSIA OFFERS TO REBUILD IRAN'S WAR-DAMAGED INFRASTRUCTURE
Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy announced readiness to cooperate with Iran in repairing and rebuilding vital infrastructure damaged during the U.S.-Israeli war, according to Iran's Ministry of Energy.
The cooperation would be pursued through the "Roadmap for Iran-Russia Electricity Cooperation" and joint infrastructure development projects.
While the West bombs, the East builds.