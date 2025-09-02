BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MURDERS 16 YEAR OLD GIRL 💀 BUT GERMAN AUTHORITIES LET HIM GO WITHOUT TRIAL❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
151 views • 1 day ago

A 16-year-old girl, Liana, was harassed by a group of migrants—then shoved in front of a train.


She died while on the phone to her grandfather, who heard her final screams.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/pJZp5gzEGF8u/


Thumbnail: http://totalnewsjp.com/2025/09/02/musk-584/


September 2


A shocking incident that occurred in Göttingen, western Germany, has caused controversy. A 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Liana, was thrown in front of a train by an illegal Iraqi immigrant and lost her life. It has now been revealed that the authorities had not followed through on the deportation order issued to the assailant as of March 2025, leading to criticism of negligence.


On the day of the incident, Liana was on her way home after finishing her dental assistant apprenticeship when she was attacked by a group of immigrants. Terrified, she called her grandfather and pleaded for help, saying she was being followed and was scared, but the last thing his grandfather heard was his granddaughter's screams.


Moments later, she was thrown in front of a train and lost her life. It was a moment when the life of a defenseless young girl was taken away so unjustly.

