© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Has Had Enough! | About GEORGE With Gene Ho
"Get out and vote!"
In this episode of About GEORGE With Gene Ho, Gene speaks with Jan Morgan about midterms, being polled, and election results.
See this full episode of About GEORGE and more at:
https://bit.ly/3UAuAQr
Visit www.AMPNews.us to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!