RT News - July 2 2025 2PM GMT

July 2, 2025

rt.com





Iran suspends its IAEA cooperation with a law suggesting agency employees are banned from entering the country’s nuclear facilities. The White House confirms halting a major weapons shipment to Ukraine, including the sought-after Patriot air defence missiles, with the excuse its external support policy needs review. Russia sends a strong protest note to the Azerbaijani Ambassador in connection with the arrest of its journalists in Baku, what it calls the deliberate dismantling of bilateral relations between the states. The IDF strikes a shelter near Khan Younis and kills at least ten people. Israel’s relentless pounding of Gaza includes attacks on aid distribution sites.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





