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TOXOCOLOGIST: “PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP!”
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250 views • January 10, 2022
Dr, Janci Lindsay makes an appearance on “The People Concerned Summit.” She rails against ignoring the vaccine adverse effects-including credible evidence it is harming reproduction. The People Concerned is seeking to unite other groups and individuals across every state and bring the country together to stop the mandate in all forms. They’re behind the Procter & Gamble employee video urging support for stopping the mandates, seen here: https://youtu.be/1JeIjvAKaIk and other videos are in the works. Peaceful protests across the nation are also planned. If you’re an employee being threatened into taking the jab to keep your job or want to support the efforts click here for directions on how to join future summits and protests planned : https://thepeopleconcerned.com
Kristi Leigh TV https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/kristi-leigh-tv
Kristi Leigh TV https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/kristi-leigh-tv
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