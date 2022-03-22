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Mouthy Buddha Pedo Gate 2020 Part 1 'Hollywood and Government' Documentary [25.04.2020]
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146 views • March 22, 2022
Note: The Satanist and their Servant are comming for your children!
This documentary looks deeper into the evidence of an organized pedophilia ring in DC which came to light during the Obama administration. These networks have been in existence prior to this and still continue to this day.
Pedophilia is rampant within Hollywood and government, among other scandals. The preceding information details some of these claims and their implications.
Comprehending this information is important because it reveals the insidious network of the Deep State, which has managed to work its way into all major institutions of influence and power in our world.
Once one understands that this network exists, they dispel the false reality that corruption is isolated to individuals, so as to identify the criminal syndicates that manipulate society from behind the scenes. With this knowledge in hand, one can avoid subtle mind influence and prepare themselves for the Great Work of ending corruption by becoming an informed world healer and change agent.
Think and research: Predictive Programming and Social Engineering:
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
That's why 99,99 of all people are brainwashed Zombies:
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Research Mouthy Buddha: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mouthy+buddha&;t=h_&ia=web
Some of the video's from Mouthy Buddha I shared, he make great videos-:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20mouthy%20buddha&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Mouthy Buddha: QAnon | A Mouthy Buddha Project (another Psyop?) [22 aug 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R3qjJJ5QEg02/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.6] - PEDOPHILE POLITICIANS! [10.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yZH5dVuHNoI2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.5] The Cult of Moloch + The Luzzatto Family [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZG67V4Oc6cv/
Mouthy Buddha: Ufos [10.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WxaFI3Ahshem/
Mouthy Buddha: Patterns [26.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FXvsA4gU8G1/
Mouthy Buddha: The 'Riddle' of Covid-19 [29.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wQePYpDPn41D/
--
Sources:
Mouthy Buddha Pedo Gate Part 1 'Hollywood and Government' (27:00 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GUCGUKh9K83s/
Mouthy Buddha Pedo Gate Part 2 'Tom Hanks' (21:40 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UUaWUbGqWcF/
Mouthy Buddha's channel on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wnuZEpMvRZs6/
This documentary looks deeper into the evidence of an organized pedophilia ring in DC which came to light during the Obama administration. These networks have been in existence prior to this and still continue to this day.
Pedophilia is rampant within Hollywood and government, among other scandals. The preceding information details some of these claims and their implications.
Comprehending this information is important because it reveals the insidious network of the Deep State, which has managed to work its way into all major institutions of influence and power in our world.
Once one understands that this network exists, they dispel the false reality that corruption is isolated to individuals, so as to identify the criminal syndicates that manipulate society from behind the scenes. With this knowledge in hand, one can avoid subtle mind influence and prepare themselves for the Great Work of ending corruption by becoming an informed world healer and change agent.
Think and research: Predictive Programming and Social Engineering:
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
That's why 99,99 of all people are brainwashed Zombies:
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Research Mouthy Buddha: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mouthy+buddha&;t=h_&ia=web
Some of the video's from Mouthy Buddha I shared, he make great videos-:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20mouthy%20buddha&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Mouthy Buddha: QAnon | A Mouthy Buddha Project (another Psyop?) [22 aug 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R3qjJJ5QEg02/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.6] - PEDOPHILE POLITICIANS! [10.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yZH5dVuHNoI2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.5] The Cult of Moloch + The Luzzatto Family [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZG67V4Oc6cv/
Mouthy Buddha: Ufos [10.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WxaFI3Ahshem/
Mouthy Buddha: Patterns [26.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FXvsA4gU8G1/
Mouthy Buddha: The 'Riddle' of Covid-19 [29.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wQePYpDPn41D/
--
Sources:
Mouthy Buddha Pedo Gate Part 1 'Hollywood and Government' (27:00 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GUCGUKh9K83s/
Mouthy Buddha Pedo Gate Part 2 'Tom Hanks' (21:40 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UUaWUbGqWcF/
Mouthy Buddha's channel on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wnuZEpMvRZs6/
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