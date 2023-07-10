Dems & Media Side With Sex Traffickers: Media SMEARS Sound Of Freedom As “Qanon Conspiracy”

The Sound of Freedom is not a conspiracy because it's based on real life events surrounding child trafficking.

YouTuber Matt Wallace is here to talk about the hit movie “Sound of Freedom” and why the Left is supporting human trafficking.

The success of this movie has driven the Left into a rage.

The fact Hollywood executives fought to keep this movie from being released is shocking.

The mainstream media are defending pedophiles in order to attack those on the right who want to stop human trafficking.

Mel Gibson has been revealing the dark evil of the entertainment industry for decades.

Bill Gates has more liquid cash than anyone in the world.

The Gates Foundation is now widely known to be an organization that exists to fund evil.

Melinda Gates divorced Bill because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Why was Bill Gates associating with young girls who play bridge?

To follow Matt Wallace on Twitter go to https://twitter.com/MattWallace888

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network