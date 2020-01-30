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Biden Linked to Whistleblower, 42% Black Support for Trump, Netflix the Keepers
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12 views • January 30, 2020
I am just sharing this video that was on feedline from Magabook.
https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/...
https://twitter.com/ohboywhatashot/st...
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/s...
https://worldtruth.tv/netflix-series-...
https://www.oann.com/truckers-partner...
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To mail donations, my PO Box address is:
Daniel Lee
PO BOX 32842
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Here is my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dnajilion7
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Order the Daniel Q Shirt design. Witness Q in your neighborhood.
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If you wish to buy my novels, please visit my amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Daniel-Lee/e/B...
My NEW Bitchute backup page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bdLA...
https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/...
https://twitter.com/ohboywhatashot/st...
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/s...
https://worldtruth.tv/netflix-series-...
https://www.oann.com/truckers-partner...
-----------------------------
To support this channel with a financial donation through my PayPal:
http://spiritandtorah.com/Donations.html
To mail donations, my PO Box address is:
Daniel Lee
PO BOX 32842
Juneau, AK 99803
Here is my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dnajilion7
To join my email list in case I ever get deplatformed, please go here:
http://bit.ly/SignupDJL
To go to Noah's news website that is Pro Trump and Pro Q go here: https://bit.ly/DailyTruthReportDJL
My new backup Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCybD...
Order the Daniel Q Shirt design. Witness Q in your neighborhood.
https://www.hydrogengarage.com/store/...
If you wish to buy my novels, please visit my amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Daniel-Lee/e/B...
My NEW Bitchute backup page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bdLA...
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