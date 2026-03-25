Iraqi Resistance putting in WORK! - as Wave 80 of True Promise 4 launches in the background - IRIB reporter Shahsuni

41 views • 2 days ago

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq launched 24 successful operations in the last 24 hours, including strikes on Victoria Base and an attack on Kuwait.

IRIB reporter Shahsuni, as Wave 80 of True Promise 4 launches in the background reports:

Iraqi Resistance putting in WORK! (video found, from about 12 hours ago, so last night)

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