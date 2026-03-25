Iraqi Resistance putting in WORK! - as Wave 80 of True Promise 4 launches in the background - IRIB reporter Shahsuni

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Iraqi Resistance putting in WORK! (video found, from about 12 hours ago, so last night)
IRIB reporter Shahsuni, as Wave 80 of True Promise 4 launches in the background reports:
The Islamic Resistance of Iraq launched 24 successful operations in the last 24 hours, including strikes on Victoria Base and an attack on Kuwait.