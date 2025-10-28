Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares GEAR MASTERS Ep. 592

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dino Cazares, guitarist of the industrial metal band, Fear Factory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the U.S. Demanufactour 2025.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Ormsby “Demanufacture” Signature 7-String Guitar - https://store.ormsbyguitars.com/store/gtr-artist-series/dino-cazares-dc-artist/artist-series-dino-cazares-dc-gtr-demanufacture-ltdedt/

Seymour Duncan Dino Cazares “Machete” Pickup

D’Addario NYXL 10–59 Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K07VWN

Ormsby Headless Signature 7-String Guitar - https://ormsbyguitars.com/collections/all-guitars

Ormsby Headless 8-String Guitar - https://ormsbyguitars.com/collections/all-guitars

Shure ULXD4D Dual Digital Wireless Receiver - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7az4Qg

Shure P10T In-Ear Transmitter & Charging System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOYe0M

Ultimate Ears Custom In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LK7JWM

Kemper Profiler 2 Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzY1BY

Furman PL-PLUS C Power Conditioner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dy75J2

Midas M32C Digital Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj7BWo

Dunlop Semi-Sharp Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L0Nr5

Chop Tones × Dino Cazares “Fear Factory Tone Packs” - https://www.choptones.com/collections/fear-factory





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 17, 2025

Location - The WC Social Club in West Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH FEAR FACTORY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/fearfactory

Instagram - https://instagram.com/fearfactory

Twitter - https://twitter.com/fearfactory





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:36 Start of Video

00:46 History of Dino's Gear

05:12 Amp/Wireless

08:02 Guitars

10:19 Picks

11:17 In-Ears





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



