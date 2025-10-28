Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares GEAR MASTERS Ep. 592

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dino Cazares, guitarist of the industrial metal band, Fear Factory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the U.S. Demanufactour 2025.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Ormsby “Demanufacture” Signature 7-String Guitar - https://store.ormsbyguitars.com/store/gtr-artist-series/dino-cazares-dc-artist/artist-series-dino-cazares-dc-gtr-demanufacture-ltdedt/
Seymour Duncan Dino Cazares “Machete” Pickup
D’Addario NYXL 10–59 Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K07VWN
Ormsby Headless Signature 7-String Guitar - https://ormsbyguitars.com/collections/all-guitars
Ormsby Headless 8-String Guitar - https://ormsbyguitars.com/collections/all-guitars
Shure ULXD4D Dual Digital Wireless Receiver - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7az4Qg
Shure P10T In-Ear Transmitter & Charging System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOYe0M
Ultimate Ears Custom In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LK7JWM
Kemper Profiler 2 Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzY1BY
Furman PL-PLUS C Power Conditioner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dy75J2
Midas M32C Digital Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj7BWo
Dunlop Semi-Sharp Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L0Nr5
Chop Tones × Dino Cazares “Fear Factory Tone Packs” - https://www.choptones.com/collections/fear-factory
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - September 17, 2025
Location - The WC Social Club in West Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Start of Video
00:46 History of Dino's Gear
05:12 Amp/Wireless
08:02 Guitars
10:19 Picks
11:17 In-Ears
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
