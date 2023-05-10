Create New Account
Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: CRIME IS NOT HEALTH WITH MIKE YEADON
Laska in the Great White North
Published Yesterday |

DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS

Unpacking & Defeating the Medical Tactics of a World Takeover

June 11, 2022  Session II SESSION 2 : A long history of Crime and Abuse in Medicine  With Catherine Austin Fitts

Video: Yeadon;

"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned."

Full Video: With ‘Catherine Austin Fitts’ introduction for ‘Dr.   Michael Yeadon.’

Published by;

DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS

https://rumble.com/v18jjnn-crime-is-not-health-with-mike-yeadon.html






